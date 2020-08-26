LETTER: Rashid puts health care needs first

Rashid puts health care needs first
It is disappointing but not surprising to see Congressman Rob Wittman misleading constituents yet again on an issue that is of great importance to everyone in the 1st District: Medicare for All, which would provide truly affordable health insurance to everyone in the country, allowing every one of us to receive the health care we need—even if we lose our jobs.
He has voted dozens of times to repeal Obamacare and thus eliminate the health insurance of 20 million Americans—without the slightest idea on how to replace it.
Supporters of Medicare for All (69 percent of voters and 59 percent of physicians) are more than willing to debate this great policy on its merits, unlike Mr. Wittman, whose choice to mislead on this issue speaks volumes about his weak argument against this popular program that he is so determined to obstruct.
Our district deserves better. In this election, it’s candidate Qasim Rashid, who—unlike Mr. Wittman—puts our health care needs first.
Jay Brock
Fredericksburg
