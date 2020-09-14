LETTER: Rashid will help find common ground

Rashid will help

find common ground

We have heard more from Congressman Rob Wittman in the last two months than in the last 13 years. He must be worried about his ability to remain in office.

I hope that all his constituents will look at his actions and not just listen to his words. He brags about what he is doing, but he is on two committees: Defense and Natural Resources. He does not look out for federal workers.

Our water and air are more polluted than ever. He talks about broadband and the need for better roads. Ask yourself, “Are the roads better? Do rural communities have internet service?”

No. Mr. Wittman is not honest or effective.

Qasim Rashid is a humanitarian and an honorable man who doesn’t just talk about helping others, he helps others. He reaches out to people who do not share his views and finds common ground. We need less divisiveness in Congress and we need new and stronger representation.

Please vote for Mr. Rashid for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District in November.

Christi Carver

Fredericksburg