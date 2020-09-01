LETTER: Rededicate, don't destroy Confederate statues

Rededicate, don’t destroy all those Confederate statues
We should keep Confederate monuments—but not in museums. Instead, they should be relocated to battlefield cemeteries, military parks, veterans’ parks, private parks and even on people’s front lawns.
“With malice toward none and charity for all.” The Confederates and the Union soldiers shook hands at reunions. They got along with each other, and they forgave each other.
We should do likewise.
Slavery was our national sin, and both sides deserved to be punished. Nevertheless, what was formed out of the Civil War was a new nation. And over time it transformed America and made it a much better nation.
Before the war we were too Jeffersonian, and saw the U.S. as a plural nation. The states had far too much authority and there was inequality for Blacks in the North and South.
If there was no Civil War, slavery, racism, and segregation would likely have lasted longer.
Confederate symbols, including the Confederate flag, make the U.S. flag worth flying. We don’t celebrate the Confederacy; we celebrate what resulted.
God used the Democrats to start the war. Despite their intention to start their own nation to protect slavery, the war ended it— bringing salvation to the U.S. So this is why we should keep statues in military parks, battlefield cemeteries, veterans’ parks and private parks rather than museums in private storage. Also we should not keep them in museums because those of us like myself who support confederate symbols at least get a say to what happens to them. We also are within our constitutional rights thanks Tony Wright.
Tony Wright
Stafford
