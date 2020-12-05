 Skip to main content
LETTER: Remove all monuments from Caroline courthouse
I went to go see the Caroline County courthouse where the monument to citizens who served in the Confederate armed forces once stood. There was an empty spot that looked like you had just done some yardwork.

There was a small monument to Caroline’s veterans, and the African American monument behind it.

When the old courthouse closes, or sooner, please move these monuments to an appropriate place of honor.

What we have now is a monument to one race and a monument to Caroline’s veterans. The courthouse should not be used to make political statements. The courts should be a place where all persons can go to receive justice.

Originally the courthouse did not have these monuments. They are not in keeping with the historic grounds.

William Sparks

Ruther Glen

