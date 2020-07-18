Rename U.S. 1 for John DeBaptiste

Several years ago, while placing American flags on veterans’ graves as part of American Legion Post 290’s annual Memorial Day observance, I was working Falmouth Cemetery behind the old Union Church when I noticed a headstone for John DeBaptiste, formerly of St. Kitts.

My curiosity piqued, I found out that he was a sailor on Fielding Lewis’ sloop-of-war Dragon, built in Fredericksburg in 1776. Dragon had the distinction of having more African-Americans serve on her than any other ship during the war. As a crew member, he patrolled the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay and engaged the British Navy on at least one occasion.

After the war, he was a successful businessman in Falmouth. He owned a wharf and operated the ferry across the Rappahannock before there were bridges.

I believe that the time has come to remove Jefferson Davis’ name from U.S. Route 1 and replace it with a true American patriot’s name. A hometown hero, a man who served his adopted country in its time of greatest need, I submit to you John DeBaptiste Highway as a replacement for Davis.

Siegfried Gates

Stafford

