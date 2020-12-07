LETTER: Report on COVID hospitalizations, ICU beds

For most of your COVID reporting, you concentrated on number of infections and the daily rate of infection.

Since the virus started,. your figures say 9,173 people in the Rappahannock District have been infected. There are 328,000 people in the district, meaning that about 310,000 do not have the virus. And not all of those 9,173 have it today. Some people had it months ago and are over it.

Only a small percentage of those who contracted the virus required hospitalization. The ones who didn’t aren’t important. But we report every case as if it were a potential fatality.

Furthermore, it’s estimated that 40 percent of people with the virus have no symptoms. Seems to me a disease without symptoms isn’t much of a disease—or much of a problem unless people need to be hospitalized. How about reporting on the number of people hospitalized in the area, the number of people in ICU, and the number of beds still available?

These numbers may not be as scary, but they are more meaningful.

Clark Henshaw

Stafford