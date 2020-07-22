Response to ‘Black and Trumpian’ op-ed
In response to Mr. Adrian Lindsey’s July 12 op-ed [“Why I am both a Black man and a Trumpian”], although there are numerous points I could dispute, I would like to focus on the author’s comparisons between the Obama administration and President Trump in reference to Historically Black Colleges and Universities , of which he is a graduate.
Although he is correct that President Obama initially denied what was a temporary budget item of $85 million for the HBCUs, he reversed course within a year and reestablished that funding stream.
In fact, the FY 2017 budget under President Obama provided $329 million for the Title III Part B Strengthening Historically Black Colleges and Universities Program. During the eight years Obama was president, more than $4 billion was invested in HBCUs.
Under the Trump/DeVos FY 2020 budget, the request for the same program was $282 million, $47 million less than had been requested by the Obama administration.
In addition to fiscal support, Obama also provided leadership to graduates. Over the years, presidents have spoken 13 times at HBCU commencement ceremonies, beginning with Herbert Hoover in 1932 and, most recently, President Obama in 2020.
President Obama alone has delivered four commencement addresses at HBCUs. It should not come as a surprise to anyone that President Trump has never been invited to give a commencement speech at any HBCU.
Mr. Lindsey also states that President Trump signed an executive order which reinvested millions of dollars in HBCUs. President Trump’s executive order did not mention any dollar amounts for HBCUs. What he did do, unfortunately, was reverse President Obama’s Executive Order 13532 of Feb. 26, 2010.
It is difficult for me to fathom how a Black man could be a Trumpian, since 86 percent of Blacks disapprove of Trump’s performance.
Denis Nissim-Sabat, Ph.D.
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.