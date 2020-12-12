 Skip to main content
LETTER: Reverse Christmas parade was a nightmare
I’m not trying to come across as a Scrooge, but whoever came up with the drive-through parade idea needs to be tarred and feathered. It was the most ill-planned, thoughtless deal I’ve witnessed in many a year.

The absolute traffic nightmare was historic. I’m not sure if anybody died (hopefully not) because ambulances could not get through the mess.

Businesses lost more business in an already tough time. Everybody involved needs to take a step back and look at the mess they created for many local residents.

Robert Sheffield

Spotsylvania

