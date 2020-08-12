LETTER: Rioting in Portland is not protest

Rioting in Portland is not protest
I read in the paper that the protests in Portland, which have been ongoing for over 70 days, have escalated, causing damage and injuries to many.
Some in the crowd were described as wearing helmets and gas masks and carrying shields.
Does that sound like protesters to you? I’ll venture that the more accurate term should be rioters.
The article continues to mention that the rioters were throwing rocks, fireworks, frozen hard-boiled eggs and pool noodles filled with nails to disable vehicles.
Webster’s dictionary defines a riot as “public violence, tumult or disorder,” whereas protest is defined as “an organized public demonstration of disapproval.”Using these descriptions, are they protesters or rioters?
Crystal Donnelly
Stafford