LETTER: Riverside's Christmas show touched our hearts
My husband and I and our friends had the privilege of attending the Christmas Show at the Riverside Center Dec. 6.

The music and singing were absolutely beautiful and very moving, but what was the most touching and heartfelt of all was the performers’ sharing their personal Christmas memories and their journey to Riverside. w

We truly felt we were a part of the Riverside family.

It was a show about hope, love and support, especially during these challenging times, and they took every precaution to make sure those attending, as well as the performers, were safe.

I encourage everyone to go see this beautiful show. You won’t regret it!

Elaine Stanislawski

Spotsylvania

