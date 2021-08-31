LETTER: School Board chairwoman was the unruly one

School Board chairwoman was the unruly one

The headline of the article in the FLS [“Unruly crowd causes Spotsylvania School Board meeting to adjourn after 13 minutes,” Aug. 25] misrepresents those proceedings.

When Mrs. Phelps, Mr. Twigg, and I first requested the special meeting, our intent was to hear the legitimate concerns of the people on universal mask mandates. When the citizens came out to voice their concerns about their religious exemption being taken away from them in a previous special meeting, they were silenced.

The crowd clapped once or twice, which seemed to aggravate School Board Chairwoman Dawn Shelley.

After a motion which would have given the people an opportunity to voice their concerns was voted down by the board, the crowd began voicing them out loud and protesting the censoring of their voices.

They came out to practice their freedom of speech, which was stripped from them by the very same board they fund. I believe that no one from the audience expected to have to resort to shouting at the board in order for them to be heard.

“Unruly” describes the chairwoman’s actions in response to the tearful pleadings of mothers and children wanting an opportunity to be heard.