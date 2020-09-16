LETTER: School Board members should set an example

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School Board should set an example

I watched the Spotsylvania County School Board’s meeting on Sept. 14, and was appalled by the behavior of board members Rabih Abuismail, Lisa Phelps and Kirk Twigg.

It is currently the policy that all individuals entering SCPS buildings, with few exceptions, wear masks. None of the three wore a mask during the entire meeting. Two indicated they were in possession of a mask, but chose not comply with district policy.

This sends a message that the SCPS mask requirement is optional, which it is not. The remaining four board members and the school superintendent equipped with a microphone were masked, and were easily heard.

The vote for the continued phasing of school reopening was to move ahead with hybrid learning following the first quarter in October. This means that students and staff will be in the SCPS buildings and that unless the policy regarding masks is changed, which to date it is not, all persons are required to properly wear masks when in the presence of others.