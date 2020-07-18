School Board members were absent from protests
With the recent events that have occurred across our nation, many educators, employees, students and parents of Stafford County Public Schools have participated in peaceful protests and rallies through the months of June and July. Unfortunately, our School Board has not shown up. There are seven board members, but only one or two have attended, at best, two or three events. The others’ lack of presence has been noticed.
Only one of the seven board members has made a social media statement regarding Black Lives Matter or the recent racial tensions in our country.
Elected officials have a responsibility to their constituents. Up to this point, the School Board has ignored them on these issues.
As a matter of fact, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has been more supportive of the citizens of Stafford when dealing with this issue than the School Board. I wonder how each of the School Board members thinks their constituency internalizes their lack of participation and leadership.
We are asking the School Board to develop policies and procedures that will create a workforce that understands the nuanced concerns of the student body, and make it clear the School Board fully embraces and encourages restorative justice.
They need to develop a statement that encourages our school employees to support Black Lives, LGBTQ rights and other minority rights. We also call on our School Board to mandate a report that publishes the suspension and expulsion rates in the school system.
Finally, we call on the board to work with experts in the field of implicit bias to develop programs that will lessen the impact of systemic racism on the students and staff of Stafford County Schools.
Maya Guy
Education chair,
Stafford County Branch NAACP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.