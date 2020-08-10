LETTER: Schools are prepared for virtual learning

Schools are prepared for virtual learning
Concerning the opinion that distance learning is leaving U.S. students behind, school systems around the globe are experimenting with the best way to educate their youth during this crisis. What works for some countries may not work for others for many reasons. I do not believe any country is up to speed.
Secondly, it is unfair to compare schools’ responses in the spring to what they will do now. We have had months to prepare for virtual learning in the fall compared to no prep time this past spring.
Many educators have been researching different resources to use in their classrooms. Spotsylvania County has been offering teachers online courses to help prepare them. The next two weeks will be loaded with training and opportunities to collaborate with colleagues. Then we will meet with families to support their transition back to school.
Virtual learning comes with many constraints and challenges, but we must focus on the positive and support each other.
The U.S. will not be left behind due to distance learning. As a Spotsylvania County teacher, I believe that in the long run, educators and students will benefit from the total immersion in technology that everyone will experience.
Kimberly Branham
Stafford