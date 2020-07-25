Short-sighted energy policies tend to backfire
The editorial on the ACP was dead on [“Atlantic Coast Pipeline RIP,” July 21]. However, since “progressive” ideology makes independent critical thought not only unnecessary, but anathema, the opposition’s opinion is that renewable energy will make up the energy shortfall.
I wouldn’t bet a Zimbabwe dollar on that. However, if one chooses to learn from history, one only needs to look at the California energy situation where costs have skyrocketed.
I spent much of 1988 supervising power plant service crews in southern California. During that time, my utility point of contact advised me that the utility had grown weary of the longstanding complaints that they spent too much money on maintenance.
Most folks realize that periodic oil changes on their cars is cheaper and more convenient than not doing so and buying new engines, but apparently this concept didn’t apply to “progressive” thought.
The utility decided to demonstrate the futility of this concept by reducing preventive maintenance and run stuff til it broke. Naturally, this increased the costs of repairs and the length of time energy had to be purchased on the spot market at higher prices.
Prices skyrocketed, and the consumers paid them.
The bankruptcy of Pacific Gas and Electric (not the utility I was contracted to), and the wildfires that resulted from a lack of right-of- way clearance and transmission line maintenance is most likely a direct result of these short-sighted public policies.
William Moore
Ladysmith
