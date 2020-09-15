LETTER: Sick of the coronavirus hypocrites

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m sick of the coronavirus hypocrites

Will the grotesque hypocrisy never end? We are being continually pummeled by the left and the media about how gatherings by those on the right are providing breeding grounds for coronavirus: people do not wear masks; there are too many people; they do not maintain social distancing, etc.

Scientists need to examine the left, as they are apparently immune from the pandemic.

The RNC event at the White House on Aug. 27 was hailed as a death event for those in attendance. But the far larger gathering at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s March on Washington the next day, with recorded messages from VP Joe Biden’s campaign, was praised by those condemning the RNC event, even though media images clearly showed people not wearing masks or not wearing them correctly.

The Free Lance–Star’s photos of protesters in Richmond on July 26, of a Biden campaign event in Pennsylvania on Sept. 9, of local protesters here, and a Biden TV campaign ad showing him sitting at a picnic table with four people, all show individuals not wearing masks or wearing them incorrectly.

Protesters in the hundreds gather nightly in some cities, many not wearing masks. We cannot hold normal church services, yet local pastors and politicians join crowds of protesters.