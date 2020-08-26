LETTER: Solar panels save Brisben Center thousands of dollars

Solar panels save Brisben Center thousands
Until this spring, the Thurman Brisben Center paid an average energy bill of $2,200 a month. This May and June, the monthly energy bill fell to $22, which is the minimum monthly fee.
The Brisben Center had expected to receive at least 70 percent of its energy from the solar panels, but instead, 100 percent of the energy for the center came from the sun.
The Brisben Center partnered with the City’s Clean and Green Commission, Grid-Alternatives Mid-Atlantic, local and national donors on the installation of the largest roof-top solar array on any homeless shelter in Virginia. Over the life of the solar panels, the Brisben Center will realize $500,000 or more in savings. These significant savings will be repurposed for other needs of the center, including responding to COVID-19.
Residents and businesses of the Fredericksburg region will also have an opportunity this fall to go solar and save money. A Solarize campaign will begin mid-August and run through mid-October.
The Climate, Environment and Resiliency group, which includes the city’s Clean and Green Commission, along with several local environmental organizations and community partners will work with the Virginia Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) to conduct online workshops where citizens can learn how to invest in solar energy at a reduced cost.
In addition, residents can receive energy efficiency audits and retrofits. Investing in clean solar energy not only helps our environment and combats climate change, but also provides opportunities to save money. More information is on the Solarize campaign website.
N. David Cooper
CEO, Thurman Brisben Center
Robert Courtnage
Chair, Fredericksburg Clean
and Green Commission
