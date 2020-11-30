LETTER: Stafford received bulk of transportation dollars

Stafford received bulk of area’s transpo dollars
The op-ed about FAMPO from Cindy Shelton in the Nov. 22 paper was interesting.
Fun fact: A review of VDOT’s Six Year Improvement Program for the past six years shows that Stafford County has received more public transportation dollars (even when excluding investments on the main line of I–95) than Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County.
Erik Nelson
Transportation
Administrator,
City of Fredericksburg
