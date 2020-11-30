 Skip to main content
LETTER: Stafford received bulk of transportation dollars
The op-ed about FAMPO from Cindy Shelton in the Nov. 22 paper was interesting.

Fun fact: A review of VDOT’s Six Year Improvement Program for the past six years shows that Stafford County has received more public transportation dollars (even when excluding investments on the main line of I–95) than Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County.

Erik Nelson

Transportation

Administrator,

City of Fredericksburg

