LETTER: Stafford should preserve its natural beauty

Stafford should preserve its natural beauty
There hasn’t been much to smile about in the news lately, so it was a pleasant surprise to read that the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust has purchased 113 acres at Crow’s Nest (for a whopping $500,000) to expand the great blue heron nesting site and add to the gorgeous 70-acre Crow’s Nest forest and wetlands.
My immediate thought was: Who would ever know Stafford had such treasures as Crow’s Nest, Government Island and Widewater State Park when driving through the county and observing haphazard commercial development, residential rooftops, and asphalt roadways and parking lots?
I know there have been various improvement plans for Stafford’s main corridors, most of which have been slow to materialize—or for whatever reason were canceled—but Stafford must do better.
Currently, the Board of Supervisors is considering a proposal for a residential and commercial development at the courthouse area, in the vicinity of the new I–95 interchange, and in support of a Downtown Stafford concept.
There are pros and cons for the project, but the overriding concern I have is that the tall trees in the area not be stripped away so that visitors and residents can experience the natural beauty that is intrinsically Stafford.
When people drive down I-95 or U.S. 1, or get off at the Courthouse exit, they should think, “Wow! Stafford, Virginia is a beautiful place, and Stafford has developed in a way that demonstrates that it values its precious natural resources.”
Alane Callander
Stafford
