LETTER: Starke's 'five pillars' is also a reading fad

Kathryn Starke [“Educators should stop relying on reading fads,” Letters, Nov. 22] tells us that we should not rely on “reading fads,” but instead rely on the “five pillars of reading” and the “science of reading.”

But the “five pillars” and the “science of reading” and their claims that we must teach phonological awareness and intensive systematic phonics are among these fads. They are supported only by a highly selective and in my opinion inaccurate review of research.

My published reviews concluded that there is very little evidence that phonemic awareness training facilitates learning to read. I also reported that intensive phonics instruction does not improve comprehension, only the ability to pronounce words presented in a list, out of context.

Kathryn Starke neglects to point out that she is the author of the book she mentions, “A Touchdown in Reading,” which is a guide to the five pillars, and that it costs $25. My published papers are available for free downloading at sdkrashen.com and at researchgate.com.

Stephen Krashen

Emeritus Professor of Education

University of Southern

California

Los Angeles, Calif.