State parks deserve better funding model
Virginia State Parks are a tonic for the mind, body and spirit. This was especially true this spring as Virginians looked to our state parks as a respite from the stresses of job loss, business closures and an uncertain future.
As Virginians sought peace in the natural world, Virginia State Parks experienced record attendance. COVID-19 restrictions closed park camping areas, cabins and restaurants, and all programs and events were canceled, creating a significant revenue loss for individual state parks that rely on those revenues to pay operating expenses.
Loss of tax revenue forced state budget cuts on July 1. Now, in addition to the loss of spring operating revenues, Virginia State Parks have an 18 percent budget cut from the state.
Most state parks had to lay off front-line rangers and maintenance staff at a time they are experiencing record attendance. Parks are deferring already overdue maintenance and repairs. Without rangers to conduct programs and events, the cycle of revenue loss will continue.
This double jeopardy for Virginia State Parks highlights the need for a new funding model. Virginia State Parks deserve a stable, dedicated funding stream to pay operating expenses. The legislature should initiate a study to identify a reliable funding stream for Virginia State Parks.
In February, Gov. Northam announced “the results of a Virginia Tech report that found Virginia State Parks stimulated more than $286.2 million in visitor spending in 2019 ... for every $1 of general tax revenue allocated to state parks, $17.68, on average, was generated in fresh money that would not be there if not for Virginia State Parks.”
This will be a difficult budget year, but investing in Virginia State Parks makes good economic sense for local businesses, our tax base and the citizens of Virginia.
Robert L. Williams Jr.
Spotsylvania
