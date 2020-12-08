LETTER: Statue removal not a constructive way to fight racism

Statue removal not constructive way to fight racism
In accordance with the VMI Board of Visitors’ Oct. 29 directive, the process of relocating the Stonewall Jackson statue from in front of barracks to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park has begun.
The history of VMI over the past 181 years is well documented. Stonewall Jackson’s ties to Lexington and the Institute as an instructor are part of that history. The statues were not erected to honor slave holding, but for their character and leadership.
VMI has a long history of receiving young men and women from all walks of life and instilling in them the values and skills necessary to be leaders of character who value service above self.
Taking down monuments to Stalin might persuade people to remove monuments to Picasso, who was a communist. Will that really stop rioters and vandals from destroying memorials? In recent weeks, they have damaged or torn down monuments of Ulysses S. Grant, the general who did more than any other military leader to defeat the Confederacy and later sought to protect Black rights as president.
True leadership fights racism in constructive ways. It doesn’t take much political or moral courage to vandalize and remove a statue in the dark of night. It takes more courage to stand up and defend it in context of the bigger picture. VMI says it teaches cadets leadership, but allows a group of people to define a past leader by the current culture.
History is already repeating itself through the Roman practice of damnatio memoriae—condemnation of memory. Effective education and increased equitable opportunities may be more effective.
Future generations should be able to stand up to defend the overall virtues of a soldier and the symbols that are the foundation of the United States as well as the lessons we learned from the good and the bad.
Better education will last longer than removing bad memories.
Wanda Bradford
Stafford
