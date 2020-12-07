LETTER: Stay the course on COVID precautions

I doubt many FLS readers will recognize the name of Henry Nicholas John Gunther. Sgt. Gunther was tragically killed at 10:59 a.m., one minute before the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, and is believed to have been the last combatant killed in World War I.

Phases 1a and 1b of COVID-19 immunization are set to begin by this month’s end. My demographic (Boomers) is next up in phase 2, probably by February or March.

We’ve already come this far. Please, let’s all keep our heads down so we can survive to the COVID armistice and continue to practice the “three Ws”: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

No one wants to be the Sgt. Gunther of this pandemic.

Donald Bley

Spotsylvania