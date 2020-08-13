You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Stealing Spanberger signs anti-American
To the jerk who stole my Abigail Spanberger signs: I could go around the county taking signs from people who do not agree with me, too. I do not do so because I believe in democracy. I believe in free speech. I believe in everyone’s right to vote their conscience.

In other words, I believe in the Constitution of the United States of America. Too bad that you do not.

There is no amount of flag waving or shouting that is going to make you a real American—one who truly believes in the rights our Constitution lays out. True Americans know that those rights belong to everyone, not just the people who agree with you.

Believing in our form of government is an act of faith. I feel sorry for you that you are unable to be a true believer.

Beverly Ruedi

Spotsylvania

