Stop naming schools after people
The governor [“Northam: Drop Confederate names from schools”] is just making this country more divided than it’s been for decades.
His suggestion was to rename the schools after other individuals that in some people’s eyes had a positive impact on this country. Doing so will most likely offend other nationalities.
Knowing that you will never be able to please everyone, it is my recommendation that we do not name schools after a person at all. The schools should be named after the area , or after what the area is known for, etc.
That way, you are less likely to offend anyone, and you are giving recognition to the area in which you live, work and grow. This has been what the newer area schools have been doing for years.
Lynne Charles
Spotsylvania
