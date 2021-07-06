LETTER: Summer can be the hungriest season for kids

Summer can be the hungriest season for kids

As summer in Virginia hits full throttle, there’s a lot to celebrate. We’re inching closer to some of the freedoms we enjoyed pre-pandemic, and the end of many of the restrictions that weighed so heavily on our personal lives.

But something still needs our focus: feeding hungry children in the Fredericksburg area.

It’s so easy to overlook the fact that for one in eight kids in the commonwealth who may face hunger, summer isn’t just a season of fun and sun. It’s also often the hungriest time of year.

Last summer proved that it doesn’t have to be.

At FOODE + Mercantile, we take the job of feeding our community very seriously, paying particular attention to the underserved because they need our help the most. We recently visited Capitol Hill virtually alongside other No Kid Hungry advocates to talk with legislators about the importance of solving hunger by updating our laws.

The sobering fact is, kids in our community aren’t hungry because we lack food. But that’s actually good news because many common issues kids face in accessing summer meals can be solved through legislation.