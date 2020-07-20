Support ranked-choice ballots
Mark Rozell did a good job describing how the moderate center in our elections is left out by divisive partisanship [“Polar politics: nominees increasingly reflect parties’ fringe factions,” July 8]. It’s important to recognize this problem as the inevitable result of decades of conducting plurality-winner elections instead of majority-winner elections.
A proven majority-winner option is the instant-runoff election, which uses a ranked-choice ballot. These elections require only one trip to the polls. The ballot is not complicated, they eliminate “vote splitting” concerns, and most importantly, the results accurately reflect the will of the voters even when three or more candidates are vying for an office.
A new law (HB1103) allows us to use ranked-choice ballots for our local elections starting in 2021. We should adopt it, not only to ensure fair representation, but also to get on track toward ending “polar politics.” Please voice your support.
More important is a bill in the General Assembly (HB360) which will finally bring fair representation to the state primary election process. It opens the primaries to all candidates, and determines the general election majority winner by ranked-choice ballot.
Let’s make the General Assembly a body that truly represents the citizens of Virginia. Ask your legislators to support HB360.
Rupert Farley
Spotsylvania
