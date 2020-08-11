LETTER: Thankful for Sunshine Lady's generosity

Thankful for Sunshine Lady’s generosity
The Board of Directors of the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. was saddened to learn of the passing of Doris Buffett, whose generosity has provided a firm foundation for the organization’s activities.
As the last century ended and this one began, Fredericksburg was delighted to have Ms. Buffett return here, to a place where she had fond memories from her childhood.
Through her personal fortune and that of her brother, financier Warren Buffett, she set up the Sunshine Lady Foundation to distribute contributions to worthy causes not only here, but in other communities she loved.
HFFI benefited from a particular gift of one of our city’s historic homes where she lived. We were given the property at 303 Amelia St., which, upon its sale, produced funds which created our basic and continuing endowment.
Our endowment gives us a great deal of flexibility for programming, which the board discusses at most of its monthly meetings as we continue to quietly thank the Buffett family.
Most nonprofits do not have a supporting endowment, so HFFI is very lucky. We acknowledge this on a plaque in our headquarters.
All nonprofits need funding, but because of Ms. Buffett’s gift, we have some padding, which means we are not constantly asking for money and also have a bit of insulation to help us weather economic upheavals such as the one that began in 2008.
The board wants to publicly confirm its appreciation for this funding as it strives to continue to carry out the mission of HFFI.
Of course, in addition to recognizing these contributions, the board extends its sympathy to Ms. Buffett’s family, many of whom visited her in Fredericksburg during the years she lived here.
David James, president
Sandra Erickson, director
Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.