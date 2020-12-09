LETTER: Thanks for assisting son during an emergency

Thanks for assisting son during an emergency
On Sept. 27, our son, Allan, had a serious accident while his young son, nephew and sister watched, helpless to prevent what they were seeing. He was coming in for a landing on the sand at Colonial Beach after enjoying the beautiful scenery from a para-flight machine.
When the wing that was keeping him airborne snagged a tree limb, it caused an immediate collapse of the kite with no way to recover.
As he was hurled around and toward the ground, he quickly realized that he was heading for the power lines and instantly cut all power to the gasoline engine on his back. He hit the asphalt roadway face first and sustained a serious injury to his spinal column.
What does a bystander do? From seemingly nowhere, there were helping hands: a paramedic who was just sitting down to a relaxing meal at the marina nearby and another similarly trained passerby in a golf cart.
When the Beach rescue squad arrived, the volunteer helpers were holding Allan’s head still and keeping him immobilized because they feared the severity of his injuries.
It took a long time for the Westmoreland rescue squad to arrive because they were on a call, but they had the backboard and the necessary equipment to transport Allan to the hospital. So the Beach squad patiently held his head and neck in place and talked quietly to all of us.
Allan underwent a six-hour surgery and a 10-day hospital stay, and more days in a rehab facility. He is now doing outpatient rehab and recuperating at home in Atlanta.
There are no words to properly thank the volunteers and rescue squad workers. Without those unselfish heroes, our son and many others would have sustained injuries more severe than the ones they live with today.
Our message to everyone is to contribute as much as you can to sustain these wonderful organizations. The more we support them, the more capable they will be when you need their help.
Thank you, volunteers! Thank you, Colonial Beach and Westmoreland rescue squads!
Sibby and Paige Young
Stafford
