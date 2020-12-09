LETTER: Thanks for assisting son during an emergency

Thanks for assisting son during an emergency

On Sept. 27, our son, Allan, had a serious accident while his young son, nephew and sister watched, helpless to prevent what they were seeing. He was coming in for a landing on the sand at Colonial Beach after enjoying the beautiful scenery from a para-flight machine.

When the wing that was keeping him airborne snagged a tree limb, it caused an immediate collapse of the kite with no way to recover.

As he was hurled around and toward the ground, he quickly realized that he was heading for the power lines and instantly cut all power to the gasoline engine on his back. He hit the asphalt roadway face first and sustained a serious injury to his spinal column.

What does a bystander do? From seemingly nowhere, there were helping hands: a paramedic who was just sitting down to a relaxing meal at the marina nearby and another similarly trained passerby in a golf cart.

When the Beach rescue squad arrived, the volunteer helpers were holding Allan’s head still and keeping him immobilized because they feared the severity of his injuries.