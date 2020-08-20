LETTER: Thanks for hummingbird article

Thanks for the hummingbird article
What an informative article about ruby-throated hummingbirds in the Aug. 18 newspaper [“Humming along at Mountain Lake”]. This is much different news than what is going on in today’s world, COVID-19, politics, elections, etc.
I sure am happier to have read a nice article this morning, which helps in coping with an umbrella over my head! I am amazed to know that the impressive hummingbirds (in this case, ruby- throated hummingbirds) arrive in April and start departing in September. Also that the males have left and females and their youngsters stay around to fill up for energy.
I always see hummingbirds around my yard. Watching them is fun, entertaining and relaxing as the hummingbirds drink the sugar water that was made for them.
What song are these hummingbirds humming to?
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!