Those who refuse
to wear a mask should be arrested
I think there should be a legal charge for those who refuse to wear face coverings. I feel that they should be charged with attempted murder since they could be asymptomatic but still be a carrier of COVID-19. There are lots of people in our area that could die if they contract this deadly virus. Shame on those selfish non-compliant people.
Bea Sale
Woodford
