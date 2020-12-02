LETTER: Time for citizens to help end gerrymandering

The Virginia Redistricting Constitutional Amendment passed Nov. 3 with support from 66 percent of Virginians. It creates a commission of eight citizen members and eight legislative members who will propose plans for redrawing districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate of Virginia, and the House of Delegates.

One of the first steps in implementing this new redistricting process is the selection of citizens to serve on the Redistricting Commission. I hope many Virginians will apply to serve on this commission and help ensure a fair redistricting process.

The Selection Committee of five retired circuit judges was itself chosen by majority and minority leadership of the Senate of Virginia and the House of Delegates to be representative of the “racial, ethnic, geographic, and gender diversity of the Commonwealth.”

At their first meeting on Nov. 25, which I watched via livestream, these judges made thoughtful improvements to the draft application to ensure there would be the same diversity in the pool of applicants. For instance, the education and employment history section of the application allows for a wide variety of experience with no minimum educational level.