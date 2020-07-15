Time for Confederate statues to go
My fellow citizens, we have honored and celebrated men who have, in the past and for different reasons, been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of young men. Their likenesses are commemorated all over the land in stone and metal and placed in full view of entire populations.
As time goes by, such displays have become the focus points of hatred or adulation by the people.
Some of the statues would be better consigned to the forgetfulness and perhaps forgiveness of history. They represent a hateful and painful past that still divides and separates us to this day.
We must live in the present and remember the past. Things and people change with the times, but we must remember that the Civil War ended in 1865. We now live in 2020. We can and have to do better, because we the people are the United States of America.
Christian Renault
Stafford
