LETTER: Time to reimagine, reform policing

Time to reimagine, reform local policing
The time has come for the citizens of the Fredericksburg region to reimagine the duties and responsibilities of our local law enforcement agencies. Local communities must become more familiar with the composition of their departments, and have continuing contact with our sheriffs and chiefs of police.
Policing must become a community effort. We must seek the cooperation of our local departments to identify their structural and operational procedures.
For example: What are the desired characteristics of a likely candidate for the job of police officer/sheriff’s deputy? What’s the psychological profile of an acceptable candidate?
Do they recruit former military “special ops” soldiers as candidates? Are cadets trained on negotiations, interpersonal and de-escalation skills? Are they investigated for potential involvement in extremist and/or terrorist groups?
What’s the department’s policy on the use of force, up to and including the use of chokeholds and deadly force?
Do they provide copies of all records and reports relative to the use of force, excessive or otherwise, by age, sex, race, apparent religion and date of incident?
We members of Virginia Organizing will engage our local agencies in a dialogue that will attempt to assist them in reimagining and reforming policing throughout the region. We look forward to the cooperative participation of all parties as we collectively work to improve relationships between the region’s citizenry and law enforcement.
Cliff Vaughan
Virginia Organizing
Spotsylvania