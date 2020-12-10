LETTER: Trump best thing to happen to American economy

In response to Terri Robertson’s letter [“Trump causing chaos before leaving White House,” Nov.27], Trump is causing chaos?

How about Al Gore’s refusal to concede to George W. Bush for 37 days? And didn’t Hillary Clinton tell Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstances?

As for us pulling out of countries who hate us, it was long overdue. And let’s not forget that we sent millions of dollars to the World Health Organization, ,which did not have the United States’ best interest at heart when they lied for China’s benefit!

Patience, people. There’s still over a month to go before a new president will occupy the White House.

President Trump was the best thing to happen to America, especially economically. How is your 401K, Ms. Robertson?

Jacki Majewski

Hartwood