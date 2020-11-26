LETTER: Trump causing chaos before leaving White House

I heard someone make the alarming statement that there will be another president who will strain the conscience of the country, but who will be more adept and more cunning.

We’ve seen one man, with the help of many enablers, put the entire Republican Party in a state of complete compliance, even when it was against their own and our country’s interests.

One man, who convinced almost half the country that a deadly virus wasn’t serious enough to cause alarm and politicized one of the only ways people could protect themselves and others.

He unilaterally pulled us out of several long-fought-for agreements with many other countries for our safety and for the health of the planet. He ignored subpoenas and told others to do the same.

He shrugged off any oversight of his office. He has used our Justice Department as his own personal lawyer at our expense.

Now he’s lost his reelection and like a child, refuses to continue to do his job—and in fact is causing as much chaos as he can before leaving. There needs to be many changes to subvert this type of person from becoming president in the future.

And no, Mr. President, you cannot pardon yourself.

Terri Robertson

King George