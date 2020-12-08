LETTER: Trump needs to acknowledge his defeat

Trump needs to

acknowledge his election defeat

BREAKING NON-FAKE NEWS: Mr. Trump, and your sick, selfish supporters, you lost the 2020 presidential election. Now stop spreading your germs and greedy self-deceptions of grandeur.

DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency declared the election as the most secure ever. The election officials in four key battleground states have affirmed the results for Biden.

Pressuring Georgia’s governor to overturn that state’s voting rules again affirmed your un-American, un-democratic fanaticism.

Ranting before a rally in Georgia that any Republican candidate not for you did not deserve to hold office affirmed your impertinent arrogance and dishonorable disrespect for our system of government.

Mr. Trump, go home to your Florida mansion. Strive to act like a man of character who actually deserved to be president. And take your mindless rebel-ranters to pamper your pompous ego with you all the way there.

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg