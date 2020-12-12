LETTER: Trump should not concede until votes are verified

There have been calls for President Donald Trump to concede to former Vice President Joe Biden. The more evidence of voter fraud and chicanery that has been exposed, backed up by affidavits and video exposure, the louder and more frequent these calls have become.

So has the statement, “There has been no evidence presented,” from some in the news media. Apparently, they have not watched the open hearings in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona or Georgia, carried by OAN or NewsMax. The information was backed up by sworn affidavits made under penalty of perjury.

This is not idle gossip around the water cooler and should not be treated as such.

One of the Georgia legislature’s Democratic members, after sitting through hours of damning testimony and visual evidence, had the audacity to say that he hasn’t seen any evidence of vote fraud.

That statement is outrageous!

The unwillingness of the liberal left and most Democrats to even admit there was vote fraud is part of the reason most of us do not consider any concession by Trump an option.