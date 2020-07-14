Trump’s mean border policies echo cruelty of slavery
I appreciated your publishing of Mr. Adrian Lindsey’s full-throated defense of America as the land of “hope and opportunity” in his commentary [“Why I am Black and a Trumpian,” July 12].
However, I do not believe we should rest on our laurels and close the door to those who also seek the light.
The Historically Black Colleges and Universities he mentioned is a case in point. The Obama administration worked diligently and, with some success, to get the Republican-controlled Congress to put resources into HBCU programs. The Trump administration then symbolically moved the HBCU office from the Department of Education to the White House. We hope the resources will follow.
Not only does Mr. Lindsey take pride in the progress African-Americans have made as America’s only non-immigrant community, he calls himself a Trumpian, which I assume means unwavering support for President Trump, his conduct and policies.
However, we have to get past a humongous amount of “Trump” to get there. We have to forget, ignore or accept who he is and what he has done. We have to pass by his sexual exploits, his business failures, the raging national deficit and coronavirus crises, the destruction of our national parks, his endless lies, his treatment of people and, most important, who he is.
The Border Patrol is under orders to make the southern border crossing process as mean and cruel as possible, separating families, losing track of children, and providing only minimal provision of food, medicine and shelter.
It sounds as though what’s happening at the border is similar to the experience of African-American slaves until their emancipation.
Jack Mounts
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.