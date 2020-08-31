LETTER: Trump's not even reliable on light bulbs

President Trump’s not even reliable
on light bulbs
A couple of weeks ago I noticed I was low on light bulbs. On the news that night there was a speech by President Trump about light bulbs. He was talking to workers from the Whirlpool Corp.
I was all ears and excited that I was going to get expert advice from an economic genius. He implored the workers to purchase incandescent light bulbs for three reasons: they cost less; they make his hair look better; and you did not have to travel 28 miles to safely dispose of them.
So off I went to purchase new light bulbs.
I entered the store and noticed a recycling bin for old light bulbs. Gee, I thought you had to travel to a special place to safely dispose of them.
I found the bulb section and located the incandescent 60-watt GE light bulbs. They were sold as a four-pack for $6. The box stated that the bulb lasted almost one year, and it costs $5 a year to run.
Then I saw the 60 LED bulbs which were sold in boxes of eight for $10. The initial purchase price for the bulbs were almost equal. However, the LED bulbs by GE cost only $1 a year to run and lasted almost 7 years.
Then I realized that incandescent bulbs would also heat my home in the summer. This would cause my air conditioner to work harder and increase the demand for electric power during peak usage, causing our electric company to build more power plants and increase our electric rate.
I concluded that it made more sense to purchase the LED bulbs and that I could not even rely on President Trump to tell the truth about a simple light bulb. The only group benefiting from his recommendations are oil, coal and gas corporations.
Alan Mindlin
Stafford
