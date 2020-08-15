LETTER: Urge legislators to reject police 'reform'

Urge legislators to reject police reform
Gov. Northam has called a special session of the Virginia General Assembly for Aug. 18 to vote on the budget as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19. However, it seems that restrictions on law enforcement will also be brought up.
In the state Senate, a committee on police reform has been formed, and there is considerable support for defunding law enforcement agencies and reducing the charge for an assault on a law enforcement officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.
On the House of Delegates side, the House Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committee met jointly late last month and discussed priorities regarding police reform for the upcoming special session. Some of their dangerous reform recommendations include:
Defunding of operational budgets;
Removal of school resource officers;
Dismantling and defunding SWAT and tactical teams across the state;
Prohibiting the use of “kinetic energy projectiles” which could include rubber bullets;
Prohibiting the use of tear gas and other non-lethal deterrents;
Expanding the means to decertify officers;
Removing qualified immunity statutes from the Virginia Code for law enforcement agents.
Please email or call your Virginia delegate and senator and urge them to oppose any proposed legislation that would hamper law enforcement officers’ ability to protect us.
And writing a note of support to your local sheriff or police department would be greatly appreciated.
Robert Davis
Spotsylvania
