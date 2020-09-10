LETTER: Use drunk driving model to combat gun violence

Use drunken
driving model to combat gun violence
For 86 years, since the passage of the National Firearms Act of 1934, we have stood by passively while politicians have passed gun law after gun law. After 86 years of trying the same old thing, it has never worked. They have only stripped the rights of law-abiding citizens who own guns.
The attack gets progressively more invasive with each passing year: the National Firearms Act of 1968, the Brady Bill, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, and the list goes on and on. Yet we travel down the same worn path again and again. People continue to die while our elected officials carry on the same old debates.
But there is hope. I can remember when drunken driving was more of a rite of passage than a crime. Now it is a serious crime with serious consequences. For the drunken driving problem, we did not find fault with cars, we went after irresponsible drivers with a great deal of success that has been copied in many other countries. The U.S. is the leader and the current world model. Those who drive drunk are swiftly and severely punished.
I propose that we use our lessons learned to prevent drunken driving, abandon methods that have been repeatedly proven ineffective, and pursue methods with a proven track record.
Those who use firearms to do violence should be punished with vigor. All too often in our courtrooms, prosecutors will plea bargain away the gun charges to get a guilty plea to another offense. If the criminal is convicted, they often receive a light sentence for the gun charge.
This is what needs to be changed.
Michael Thompson
Stafford
