VDOT work crew deserves praise
Our VDOT employees do not always get the recognition they deserve, and I am one to point the finger and draw first blood.
However, they did some work in my area that impacted me, and I was grateful for how polite the men were, from the foreman on down.
I asked him a simple question about some work that needed to be done in my ditch that was out of the scope of the work they were doing. He spoke with his superintendent, and the work was completed.
I would like to recognize these men and thank them in public for their efforts because they do not always get the respect that they deserve.
Allen Peterson, Duane Shifflett, Bernard McLaughlin, Jimmy Whitehead, Douglas Wall, Jack Gross, Rick Howard, Wilson Pennington, Buriel Cannon and Al Washington, thank you for your help and for doing a good job.
Neal Pearce
Stafford
