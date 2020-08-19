LETTER: Virginia leads on clean energy future

Virginia leads on clean energy future
It’s great to see Virginia leading America’s efforts to build a clean energy future.
The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project is already underway and has won kudos from Gov. Northam as a project that “makes Virginia a national leader in America’s transition to renewable energy,” and for signaling development of a new industry “that will bring thousands of clean energy jobs to our Commonwealth and grow our economy—all while protecting our environment.”
This comes on the heels of the General Assembly’s passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which will create thoughts of jobsannually, help consumers save money and result in net-zero carbon emissions from utilities by 2050.
It seems like there’s already a lot being done to build a cleaner, more environmentally friendly future for our children. But to build on this clean energy momentum, Dominion Energy recently joined more than a dozen natural gas and electric utilities to conduct a study and support the development of clean technologies—to the tune of $100 million combined for the five-year project. This “Low Carbon Initiative” will seek and develop fossil fuel alternatives and help continue Virginia’s clean energy dominance.
As legislators craft policies throughout the special session and next year, and companies invest in the future and innovation, I hope they keep clean energy advancement at the forefront.
George Whitehurst
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!