LETTER: Virginia Supreme Court is not trustworthy

Virginia Supreme Court is not trustworthy
F. Lee Bailey, speaking nearly two decades ago following the mass shooting at the Appalachian School of Law, said, “The God of common law is not justice. The God of common law is consistency.”
Consistency should be adherence to the law. But if consistency is devotion to ideology regardless of the law, that is corruption. There is evidence the Virginia Supreme Court is wedded to ideology—even to the point of introducing false evidence in at least one decision.
Two Virginia Tech families, the Prydes and Petersons, sued over the deaths of their daughters in Seung-Hui Cho’s rampage. They won a jury verdict and were each awarded $100,000.
The Virginia Supreme Court overturned that verdict. Justice Powell erroneously asserted that Blacksburg Police Chief Crannis—and not Tech Police Chief Flinchum—was in charge of the investigation following the initial double homicide. Crannis did not have the authority to warn the campus, therefore the school was not liable.
Several times under oath, both Crannis and Flinchum testified that Flinchum was in charge on April 16, 2007. Nowhere in the trial transcript does it say Crannis was in charge. (And I read the entire transcript.)
This November, Virginians will vote on a redistricting bill aimed at curtailing gerrymandering. If the bill passes, a 16-member commission made up of eight members of the General Assembly (four from each party) and eight “independent” citizens will be set up.
Six of the eight Republicans and Democrats must approve the plan for it to pass. If the commission fails, the process is passed to the Virginia Supreme Court. Therein lies the rub.
If the Supreme Court will introduce false evidence in its decision involving the Tech massacre, denying two grieving families justice, does anyone believe the court will handle gerrymandering fairly?
I vote “No.”
David Cariens
Kilmarnock
