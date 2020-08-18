LETTER: Virginia's nursing homes need help

Virginia’s nursing homes need more help
There’s no denying that Virginia’s long-term care facilities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Virginia’s nursing homes have faced shortages of personal protective equipment, staffing and testing since the onset of the pandemic.
Although faced with many new and unforeseen challenges, Virginia’s long-term caregivers have risen to the occasion to protect residents from COVID-19 and ensure they receive a high quality of care.
The Aug. 12 editorial [“More testing in long-term care facilities] is correct that expanded testing is essential to halt the spread of COVID-19 among residents and staff in nursing homes. Increased testing is a vital tool to reduce transmission of COVID-19, as it allows for the detection of positive asymptomatic cases that could drive the spread of the virus.
Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has announced states with a positivity rate above 5 percent will soon have to test all nursing home staff each week. Virginia’s rate is above 7 percent, which means more testing will be needed.
Unfortunately, testing turnaround times have been slow, which is a problem.
COVID-19 has greatly disrupted supply chains. Nursing homes have faced obstacles in securing appropriate PPE to respond to the pandemic. CMS data shows that 19 percent of nursing homes in Virginia lack a one-week supply of N95 masks and 14 percent lack a one-week supply of surgical masks and gowns.
Without an adequate supply of PPE, nursing homes cannot safely test residents and staff.
While we are grateful to Gov. Ralph Northam for his leadership to support our most vulnerable, the needs of long-term care facilities remain. We need continued support from state and federal lawmakers to ensure nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are adequately funded and have access to the necessary medical resources to contain the virus and protect residents and staff.
Keith Hare
President and CEO,
Virginia Health Care Association—
Center for Assisted Living
