LETTER: Virtual candlelight tour is excellent

Historic Fredericksburg should be congratulated for the fine job they are doing with this year’s Virtual Candlelight Tour.

We recently viewed the tour and were amazed at the quality, information provided and the excellent condition of the houses. We have been involved with historic preservation for many years, and we were thrilled with the things we learned about the many homes on the tour.

The tour proved that Fredericksburg is a wonderful town to live in, with many historic and interesting homes, both large and small. The tour is a great way to get out and have a good time and learn things about our town during the COVID restrictions.

Mary Wynn & Charles McDaniel

Fredericksburg