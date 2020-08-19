LETTER: Virtual schooling is best course of action

Virtual schooling is best course of action
I disagree with Roman Marciniak’s conclusion that local schools were wrong to go virtual in the fall [“Local COVID death rate should erase fears,” Aug. 16]. Considering what we still don’t know about COVID-19, the school boards and educators took the most prudent course of action.
The writer based his recommendations on a vaccine that does not exist, and whose safety and effectiveness is unknown. He also relies on Dr. Scott Atlas, who is not an expert on infectious disease.
What is known is that the Centers for Disease Control concluded that children are still at risk for severe COVID-19. Other experts have opined that children can be an important vector for transmission.
This past summer, outbreaks across the country were traced to gatherings of children in summer camps. Schools in Georgia were closed within days of reopening, and hundreds of teachers and students were told to self-quarantine. This uncertainty would not promote the well-being of children or the immune-compromised family members and school staff they come into contact with.
Other countries have been able to reopen their schools during the outbreak, but these are countries that have been able to control the disease. Since making its appearance a few months ago, COVID-19 has become a leading cause of death in this country.
The United States has not done the homework necessary to control the disease. We can’t figure out whether bars should be closed or masks should be required. The local hospital recently announced that it would have to ration testing again, although testing is necessary to control the virus.
There has been endless hairsplitting over COVID-19’s death rate, but the fact remains that COVID-19 can be a serious illness which requires significant medical resources. Left uncontrolled, COVID-19 can overwhelm local emergency rooms, an outcome that is not wanted by anyone.
Liz Talbot
Stafford
