LETTER: Vote out the greedy and corrupt

Vote out the greedy and corrupt
We are no longer a nation of cautious, informed citizens. We have become a nation of lemmings being marched to the sea by an incredibly corrupt government aided by irresponsible media giants.
Our government divides us, without compunction, while we gather our opinions from sound bites and social media. As we splinter further and further, we become a nation ripe for plunder.
That plunder is happening right now. The looters are our own government and the huge corporations we have created who prey on us daily, with our complacent knowledge. They treat us as subjects rather than citizens. Compounding the mess is an electorate that is not only tolerant of this situation, but enables and encourages it.
No one party, racial group, religion, or rights advocacy group is to blame. We are all complicit. We send the same corrupt career politicians to office year after year, and buy into the same biased media daily. Supporting both with our donations and our purchases is funding a tidal wave of degradation that is consuming us.
We are so set on defending our little piece of the pie that dinner is being consumed by the powerful at our table. We sit idly by, watch it happen and whine about the violations of our rights. Yet we take no action to reverse it.
Let us make this November’s election a day of reckoning for the greedy and corrupt. All citizens must mobilize and speak loudly at the polls. If we do not, a fractured nation will rebel and blood will flow to the delight of our enemies.
Michael Thompson
Stafford