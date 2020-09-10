LETTER: Voter information group is non-partisan

Voter information group is non-partisan
On Sept. 3, The Free Lance–Star published a letter that questioned whether a non-partisan civic-engagement organization that I founded, the Center for Voter Information, is in fact partisan [“Center for Voter Information is hardly non-partisan”].
The letter author sloppily concluded that since the founder of the group had made campaign contributions, the organization itself must follow the founder’s personal beliefs.
This is an inaccurate and specious argument that demonstrates an ignorance of the non-profit world.
If the CEO of the Red Cross were to make campaign contributions to a presidential candidate, would that make the Red Cross a partisan organization?
If the CEO of a hospital gives to a favorite candidate, should one assume that the hospital provides preferential treatment to members of the CEO’s political party?
Of course not. CVI is a non-partisan organization that encourages voting and participation in democracy and does not send mailers based on party affiliation. The group cares if you vote, but not how you vote. And it has been incredibly successful in Virginia.
CVI and its partners have helped more than 5 million people register to vote nationally, including about 200,000 Virginians. In 2020 alone, the group has helped a quarter-million Virginians send Vote-By-Mail ballot applications to their local election offices. That’s the first step towards safely voting from home in a pandemic.
CVI primarily sends mailings to people of color, young people and unmarried women, many of whom have historically been under-represented in our democracy. Our mission is to get more people participating in our great democracy, period.
If you need more information on how to register to vote, or how to safely vote from home this year, there’s one trusted source where I can send you: centerforvoterinformation.org.
Page Gardner
Founder and Board Chair,
The Center for Voter Information
